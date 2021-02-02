Local councillor critical of meeting to decide on major roadworks project for Tipp Town

A Tipp Town based County Councillor has described the agreement reached on major works in the town as “shambolic”.

The members of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District met last week to vote on the TII backed project for the west Tipp town.

The works were to take in the N24 along Main Street and the N74 Cashel Road.

However following much debate the majority of councillors backed a proposal to complete the stretch from the Bansha Road roundabout to the cemetery on the Cashel Road.

Independent representative Annmarie Ryan was one of the two Councillors to oppose this compromise.

“Going into that meeting I thought it was a yes or no proposal that we were going to vote on.”

“The meeting was 10 minutes late starting and then when we joined another 14 minutes later we were informed that a Part 8 planning process document had been emailed to us.”

“Now, you’re in the middle of a Zoom meeting and you’ve been sent a document that isn’t very easy to read with planning terminology. So we were supposed to read that even though the meeting had started and then propose either option 1, 2, 3 or 4 while the meeting was running.”