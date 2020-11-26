Littleton Labyrinth the first step to opening Bord na Mona lands

The tourism potential of the Bord na Mona land in Mid-Tipp is finally being recognised according to a local TD.

Over €660,000 was allocated this week for a project called the Littleton Labyrinth.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says the area could become a major attraction.

“From where the famous Derrynaflan Chalice was found to the lake within about half a mile of Glengoole. I think this is the first step in establishing a serious greenway that can be done through Bord na Mona lands from Templetuohy across to this walk that’s going to be established in Littleton.”

“We have a serious infrastructure there that can be exploited – it’s right beside the motorway and you’re in the heart of a rural landscape with nature and wildlife in abundance.”