Lack of boat hire facilities on Lough Derg highlighted

The need for a greater boat hire offering on Lough Derg has been highlighted as part of a ten-year ‘Shannon Tourism Masterplan’.

Waterways Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and local authorities, has developed an action plan which attempts to maximise the tourism potential of the entire Shannon region.

One of the issues highlighted was the current lack of a cruiser hire service between Portumna and Killaloe.

Regional Manager with Waterways Ireland, Éanna Rowe, says it’s an issue they are eager to address somewhere on Lough Derg.

“There are a number of other interventions that we would hope to progress such as establishing a base for cruise hire on Lough Derg.”

“The closest area for cruise hire in Lough Derg is at the very top in Portumna so there is scope there to expand.