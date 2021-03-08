Inspirational Cahir women honoured by Daughters of Dún Iascaigh

A number of plaques have been erected in Cahir to mark International Women’s Day.

In all 27 of them have been placed at key locations around the town overnight by the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh.

They are a group of local women who donned Cumann na mBan uniforms and other costumes of the period.

Annette Condon is a member of the group which was established to acknowledge the contribution women have made to Cahir and surrounding areas over the centuries.

“We wanted to celebrate local women, we wanted to generate a bit of fun in the community and we also wanted to provide a new walking loop in the town for those within the 5 kilometre limit.”

“But for those outside the limit and also for people living abroad – perhaps emigrants from Cahir or Tipperary – or people generally interested in history a virtual map is available which shows all the stops, shows pictures, provides a bit of background on each plaque and in some cases audio is available to listen to.”

The Daughters of Dún Iascaigh can be found on Twitter @iascaigh