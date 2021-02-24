Iconic Lough Derg island to be focal point of marketing region

Attempts are being made to develop greater awareness about the iconic ‘Holy Island’ on Lough Derg.

Clare County Council took the 41 acre island, also known as Inis Cealtra, into ownership in 2015 and they have now announced plans to develop a mainland interpretive centre for the site at Mountshannon.

The Old Rectory building in the Clare town will house the centre, and it’s hoped that it’ll help ‘Holy Island’ become a more iconic landmark for the Lough Derg region.

Michael McNamara is an independent TD for Clare.

“A report was produced when I was last a TD between 2011 and 2016 saying there was great potential to develop Lough Derg and the lower Shannon for tourism but there was need to develop an iconic site around which it could be marketed.”

“I think there’s very little doubt that that iconic site is Inis Cealtra or Holy Island.”