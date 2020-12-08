Glamping site planned for Mullinahone

Despite a difficult year for tourism due to Covid-19 there are plans for a new venture in the Mullinahone area of Tipperary.

The plans from Larry and Angela Vaughan are for 12 glamping pods at Clonagoose to the south-east of the village.

Initially they proposed 6 pods or cabins with the possibility of adding more later.

As well as the pods the application lodged with Tipperary County Council includes a communal general purpose building and a covered open timber decked area for outdoor cooking and seating.

The Vaughan’s describe it as a unique speciality accommodation venture aimed at both staycationers and overseas visitors.

The application cites the benefits to the local community including seasonal employment of staff & contractors and also for local businesses such as pubs, butchers and grocery stores.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council in early February.