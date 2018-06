Summer has definitely arrived as Tipperary plays host to a number of festivals this weekend.

For the more energetic the Hike & Bike Festival is on in the Glen of Aherlow while the Knockmealdowns is home for the Rhododendron Walking Festival.

For those with an interest in music the annual Clancy Festival is in full swing in Carrick on Suir over the bank holiday weekend.

Local Councillor David Dunne says it will provide a huge boost to the town.