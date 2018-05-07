Féile ticket sales to go some way towards Dr Morris Park upgrades

Dr Morris Park will benefit greatly from the ticket sales of Féile Classical.

Tickets for the first day of the music festival sold out straight away – with a second day added – it takes place on Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd of September.

Some of the money used will go towards upgrading facilities at the Thurles venue – a new carpark as well as offices and a gym are mooted for the site.

Long term the committee in Semple Stadium are hopeful to get a 4G pitch for all-weather training.

Tom Maher, secretary of the management committee of Semple Stadium, says Féile will help greatly towards realising their vision…