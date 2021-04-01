Efforts to improve commercial potential of Rock of Cashel

The OPW is to apply to Tipperary County Council for permission to develop apartments in part of the Rock of Cashel.

The state body hopes that the holiday lets would recoup some of the income lost due to the impact of Covid-19.

The iconic building has been closed to visitors during the various lockdowns over the last year and even when it was open the lack of foreign tourists meant visitor numbers were down.

It’s understood very little work would be needed to transform Cormac’s Chapel into apartments as the OPW is aiming for a monastic feel to the development.

Meanwhile Hugh Ben Hadagain from the OPW marketing department has told Tipp FM that consideration is also being given to advertising the Swiss Cottage in Cahir on Airbnb as a holiday home aimed at the stag and hen party market.