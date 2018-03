There has been huge disappointment at the news that the Terryglass Arts festival will not take place this year.

Organisers say they are heartbroken over the decision but have been forced to cancel the event in North Tipp due to a number of reasons, mostly the huge burden of admin work associated with staging an event like this.

Terryglass businesswoman Mairead Ryan spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning, she says the community is very disappointed to cancel the festival..