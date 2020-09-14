Covid-19 Safety Charter aiding Tipperary businesses

A Tipperary businessman says signing up to a new Covid-19 Safety Charter has already been helpful for him.

Tipperary Tourism is encouraging those in the hospitality industry locally to sign up to the Fáilte Ireland initiative, which is designed to reassure customers that safety guidelines are being strictly adhered to.

Niall Heenan runs Fuchsia Lane Farm in Terryglass.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, he says he’s found it’s something people are asking about when booking.

“We have this Covid-19 Safety Charter logo on our website where it links into a list of the procedures and the protocols that we’re following.”

“We also have a link on an email that goes out to guest which draws their attention to it so people are very aware.”

“As recently as yesterday morning I had a phone call which led to a booking from a guest and they were really keen to see that we were following the Covid-19 Safety Charter and I think it probably helped them make the decision to come stay here.”