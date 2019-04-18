Councillor urges executive to push for Abbey Court expansion

It’s thought a large hotel would draw more tourists into Nenagh to visit the Historical Quarter.

While the town already has the Abbey Court – calls were made at this month’s local authority meeting for the council executive to approach the owners to expand.

Director of Services at Tipperary County Council Pat Slattery says the Tourism section are working on ways of promoting historical towns in Tipperary.

He explains the work the council are doing at the moment…

Cllr Hughie McGrath has asked the council to approach the owners of the Abbey Court Hotel to provide support for expansion.

He says it would greatly benefit the area…