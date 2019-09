Calls have been made to ensure the proposed peatway for Tipperary stays on the agenda.

Tipperary County Council had been working with Bord na Mona on the project.

It could stretch from Kileens in Ballynonty over towards the Laois border with Templetuohy.

Councillor Sean Ryan explains why he raised the issue again at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District.