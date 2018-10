Tipperary hoteliers have been reacting to the news that the VAT rate in the tourism sector is set to increase from 9% to 13.5%.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe made the announcement in yesterday’s budget.

Ireland will now have a higher tourism VAT rate than 26 countries in Europe.

Laura Jones, Sales and Marketing Manager at the Clonmel Park Hotel, says it could put people off holidaying in Ireland.