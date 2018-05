The new President of Cashel Chamber says small businesses are the backbone of the town.

Martin Lynch also feels the town needs to make the most of the hundreds of thousands of tourists who visit the Rock of Cashel each year.

Many of these don’t travel into the town itself but merely tour the iconic Rock before departing to their next tourist attraction.

The new Chamber chief says while not all jobs in Cashel come from tourism they still need to make more of their visitors.