Cashel honoured in prestigious travel magazine

Despite a reduced tourist trade this year, Cashel has received a boost from renowned international travel magazine Condé Nast.

The town has made the cut in a list of ’12 of the Most Beautiful Villages and Small Towns in Ireland, and is described by the author as a “quirky, lamplit settlement” in the shadow of the famous Rock of Cashel.

The Cashel Palace Hotel and Kearney’s Castle are also referenced in the description.

Dunmore East, Birr, Adare and Inistioge were among the other places to make the cut.