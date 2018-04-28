Calls for tourism strategy in lead up to Feile

Calls have been made for a tourism strategy in the run up to Feile Classical in Semple Stadium.

The event will attract thousands to the Mid Tipp town – hotels in Thurles are booked up since the day of the announcement and another date has been added after tickets for the Saturday night show sold out within hours yesterday morning.

The County Council is being urged to showcase everything Tipperary has to offer while festival goers are in town in September.

Cllr Michael Smith says the county has so much to offer…