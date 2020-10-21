Call for Tipperary tourism taskforce

Fáilte Ireland is being asked to set up a base in Cahir in order to boost tourism to South Tipperary.

The idea was brought to a recent meeting of Tipperary County Council by Councillor Andy Moloney.

He says a more focused effort needs to be made in terms of domestic tourism.

And speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Moloney said a taskforce should be established.

“As far as I’m concerned the international market for tourism is going to be gone for the next two years possibly. I think we need a co-ordinated approach to creating a tourism market from the home market.”

“A ‘Destination Tipperary’ taskforce needs to be set up and we need to try to attract people to the county. People that are booking for next year would normally be booking now – there’s five million people on the island of Ireland and we can attract enough attention from the domestic market to sustain tourism in the county.