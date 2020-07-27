Call to reopen Cahir Castle and other OPW sites

Covid-19 has dealt a major blow to the recent success of growing tourism in towns like Cahir.

The town had been attracting increasing numbers in recent years to Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage but this has ground to a halt with the total shutdown brought about by the pandemic.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says they’re now trying to promote ‘staycations’ – but with one hand tied behind their back.

“We’re trying to sell everybody ‘staycations’ and all that – to stay at home. But our sites are not open and even as late as this week the Examiner newspaper had an article recommending to take the tour of Cahir Castle.”

“Our castle and our Swiss are not open – there are other areas like Nenagh Castle and Roscrea and Ormond Castle – there are loads of features and lots of different places in the county that are not open.”

“We’re trying to promote the county but we’re not open for business.”