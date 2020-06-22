Call to holiday locally this year

Tipperary Tourism is appealing to locals to support their own county this summer.

With the lockdown restrictions lifting, a nationwide campaign is being launched by the group to try and reboot the Premier County’s tourism trade.

They’ll be highlighting local businesses, amenities and activities that the county is famous for.

Sinéad Cahalan from Tipperary Tourism says the name of the campaign is “My Tipperary – My Tips.”

“It is opening up the box of secrets that is Tipperary – all of the hidden gems, all of the things that you may not have been aware about that make for a beautiful landscape to travel in and experiences to have.”

“This year for the most part we have lost our international visitors so it will be about national staycations and Tipperary is ideally placed for visitors – bang centre of Ireland.”