Cahir counting cost of lockdown

A long established Tipperary businessman says Covid-19 has had an absolutely devastating impact on tourist towns like Cahir.

John Quirke opened his jewelers shop in 1976 and has seen the town increase its tourism offering in the intervening 45 years.

However he says the coronavirus pandemic has seen this grind to a halt.

“It’s absolutely unreal. I suppose we rely on tourists and suddenly no tourists were coming, every place was closing down.”

“We’re not totally dependant on the weather so people would book in as groups to Cahir Castle or the Swiss Cottage so all that business was gone.”

“Others like walking groups, cycling, fishing, golf, hill walking and pony trekking didn’t come so everything was absolutely devastated.”