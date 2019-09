A number of villages at the foot of the Knockmealdowns in South Tipperary will have a major influx of visitors this weekend.

The annual Knock Me Down Challenge takes place tomorrow with over 400 people taking to the start line in Newcastle.

This multi-disciplinary event – which involves cycling, running and kayaking – is the brainchild of the Knockmealdown Active Group.

According to Diarmuid Condon they are a community initiative aimed at promoting trade and tourism in the area.