Broad welcome for reopening of iconic Cashel landmark

The reopening of the Rock of Cashel is being described as “the final piece of the jigsaw” in getting life back into the town.

The President of Cashel Chamber, Martin Lynch, has welcomed this move which has seen visitors welcomed back to the popular OPW site since Monday.

As part of Covid restrictions, visitor numbers are being restricted to a max of 900 per day and people are being warned that queuing may be necessary at peak times.

Martin Lynch says tourists have been in the town in recent weeks who expected the Rock to be open.

“We’ve seen people who would have been going on staycations coming in and not realising that the Rock was closed. We also had a few international tourists who already had flights planned and booked and were calling also and expecting the Rock to be open and unfortunately it wasn’t.”

“So people were just coming into the town, turning back around and heading off somewhere else, they weren’t staying and they weren’t spending so to have the Rock reopened is great for us.”