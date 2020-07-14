Blueway brings welcome increase in visitors to Kilsheelan

The Suir Blueway which runs from Cahir to Carrick on Suir has led one South Tipp family to expand their business.

Ollie and Miriam Maher have run the local supermarket and post office for over 20 years in the village of Kilsheelan.

They’ve now decided to try to make the most of the increased numbers in the village – their plans unfortunately coincided with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ollie says they did contemplate putting their plans on hold.

“We thought about it and we had so much done we decided to continue on and finish it out.”

“We’re extending our deli department and moving it next door possibly with two tables to sit down for coffee and that.”

“Since the Blueway opened up there in the last year or two we see a lot of walkers and cyclists coming looking for coffee or a sandwich so we decided to move in next door.”