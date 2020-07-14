Ballina – Killaloe aiming to benefit from new river crossing

Local authorities are looking to build on the huge potential of Ballina and Killaloe as construction of a new bridge edges closer to a start

Both Tipperary and Clare County Councils are working together to prepare a Town Enhancement, Tourism and Mobility Plan, which will assess potential improvements in tourism, commerce and ‘green infrastructure’.

It comes as tenders for the construction of the new Shannon Bridge crossing are being prepared, with construction likely to start early next year.

Director of Services for Roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, says there’s huge potential in the area.

“We’re very conscious of the fact that the new bridge, the bypass of Killaloe, the upgrade of the road from Birdhill to Ballina and the link to the M7 will transform both towns – Ballina and Killaloe.”

“We feel there’s an opportunity now to look the way the two towns operate – they have a huge number of strengths, they’re in a very strong tourist area and they have a long established tourism industry in the two towns and I suppose we want to build on that.”