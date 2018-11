€765,000 has been approved by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport for the trail along the bank of the River Suir.

€125,000 of this is to be spent on new signage along the route.

However Deputy Michael Lowry says the vast majority will be used to bring the trail up to the required standards.



This project originally received grant funding of €1.9 million – Deputy Lowry says it was vital that the Department agreed to come up with the extra money needed.