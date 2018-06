Independent Cllr Richie Molloy has been elected Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District.

The Clonmel man was elected by 5 votes to 4, with Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy his opposer.

He previously served as Mayor of Clonmel under the old town council system, and says it’s a great honour to be chosen again.

Cllr Molloy says one of his main aims for the coming term is to promote Clonmel and increase footfall in the town.