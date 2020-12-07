Tour de Munster organisers thank people of Tipperary for support

Tipp people have played their part in raising over €340,000 for Down Syndrome branches in this year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle.

The cycle, which is in its 20th year, is a 4-day event in which sees cyclists travel over 600 kilometres through Munster in a fundraising effort.

The funds raised for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland will be shared among their six branches, including Tipperary, to fund services for people with Down Syndrome.

Tour de Munster founder Paul Sheridan was delighted with the response from people during a tough year.

“The people of Tipperary and Munster responded en masse and we pulled it off.”

“As you said we raised €340,000 in total with over €290,000 going to the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland – that’s an average of €50,000 per branch which is going to go a long way to help with essential services.