Torrential rain causes flash floods and partial roof collapse in Nenagh

Local fire units were called out to multiple flood related incidents in Nenagh yesterday including a partial roof collapse on one building.

Torrential rain after 5pm saw flash floods develop in many areas of the town, eventually entering multiple buildings in areas including Pearse Street and Friar Street.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Paul Gallagher has been outlining what they were asked to deal with yesterday evening:

“There were several calls for flooding around Nenagh but the main incident we were called to was a partial roof collapse on Pearse Street. Thankfully everybody had got out safely. Two units of the local fire brigade had to isolate gas and electricity and make the building as safe as could be.

“Elsewhere in the area, there were several more calls for flooding. One incident we were able to help with was where a basement was flooded and other incidents we were able to pass on to the County Council crews.”