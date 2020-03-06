Top marks for Nenagh Hospital

Nenagh Hospital is being praised for its high score in a recent national health and safety audit.

The facility was subject to a Level 2 workplace health and safety audit by the HSE late last year, and achieved a 92 percent score.

The audit focused on the hospital’s preparedness for meeting health and safety standards at an organisational level, assessing staff training, the report protocol for workplace incidents, and much more.

Director of Nursing at Nenagh Hospital, Cathrina Ryan, says that staff are proud of the achievement.