Tipp’s towns to offer free parking in lead up to Xmas

Shoppers in Tipperary can avail of free parking in many of its main towns in the lead up to Christmas.

Tipperary town will have free parking outright, from Saturday December 1st, until close of business on December 31st, New Years’ Eve.

While in Cashel there will be parking available with no charge in the Main Street Car Park, as well as in the Car Park on Friar Street on every Saturday in December.

Meanwhile, on three Saturday’s – the 8th, 15th and 22nd of December – free parking will be available in the three main towns in the Thurles Templemore municipal district.

In Roscrea and Thurles all public car-parks will be free, while parking throughout Templemore won’t cost shoppers a cent.

In Nenagh from Saturday 15th to Wednesday 26th December, there’ll be free parking in car-parks.

This initiative from Tipperary County Council is designed to promote local trade and to encourage support for Town Traders during the festive season.