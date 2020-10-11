Tipp’s Covid rate rising as Tánaiste talks up prospect of “short, sharp lockdown”

The Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary continues to rise in line with a national surge in cases.

In the fortnight up until Friday midnight, there were 66 cases per 100,000 people in this county – compared with a national average of 150.4 cases.

Many of Tipperary’s neighbouring counties are seeing greater spikes, including Clare which has an incidence rate of 245 cases per 100,000.

There are 201 patients with Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals including nine at University Hospital Limerick and four at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

30 of those patients are in intensive care units across the country.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has admitted a “short, hard lockdown” could be needed to get Covid 19 back under control.

Leo Varadkar’s told the Sunday Independent it would be an “experiment” but could work. Yesterday saw 1,012 new cases of coronavirus recorded – the highest daily figure since April.