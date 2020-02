Sinn Féin’s newly elected TD for Tipperary says the party can and will deliver on their pre-election promises.

Martin Browne impressed with more than 10,000 first preference votes and is now one of 37 Sinn Féin TDs which will form part of the 33rd Dáil.

Speaking to Tipp FM after his election the Cashel native said their promises have been properly costed.