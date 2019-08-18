Tipperary’s All Ireland Sunday has arrived

The day of reckoning has arrived!

Tipperary fans are travelling in their thousands to Croke Park today to watch Liam Sheedy and his men take on Kilkenny in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Its expected to be a very tight encounter as both sides battle for the honour of raising the Liam McCarthy once again – The last time the sides met in 2016 The Premier took home the spoils.

Drum & Inch Clubman Seamus Callanan is captaining the Tipperary Senior Team and speaking on Tipp FM’s Special Up for the Match programme on Friday his parents Mary and John said they were extremely proud of him and the community’s support

Today is definitely a day of traditions and as well as donning the Blue and Gold and woofing down the fry before departure.

Many will also undergo other rituals that they have maintained since the start of the season as super fan John Ryan Senior explains