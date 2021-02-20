Tipperary’s incidence rate down almost 60% since start of February

The Covid-19 incidence rate seems to have stabilised in Tipperary this week despite the ongoing Level 5 lockdown.

Of the 763 new cases announced in the country last night, seven were in Tipperary – giving the county a 14-day rate of 151 cases per 100,000 people.

That figure has hovered between 145 and 152 since Monday, but is down considerably on the total of 375 at the start of the month.

Only two counties – Kilkenny and Kerry – currently have 14-day incidence rates of below 100 cases per 100,000 people.