Tipp election candidates urged to think carefully where they place posters

Posters are already appearing across the county following the announcement of polling day for Saturday February 8th.

A Tipp FM Twitter poll this week showed the vast majority of listeners think the posters are a waste of money and plastic with 77.8% of respondents opposed to them.

Independent Councillor Andy Moloney had previously called on Tipperary County Council to restrict where the election material can be erected.

The Cahir based local representative says the posters are the bane of local Tidy Town groups.