Tipperary’s funniest postman joins cause to raise vital funds for girl in need of brain surgery

A local family is appealing for help in raising €100,000 to send their child for vital surgery in the UK.

13-year-old Ashleigh Prout from Clonmel suffers from a number of genetic conditions but has now developed tumours on her brain.

They’re having a massive impact on her day-to-day life, as her aunt, Mary Daly has been outlining to Tipp FM:

“They affect your learning, your memory, your emotions and things like that. We’re seeing a neurosurgeon to relieve these tumours.

“We’re hoping if they can take out these tumours, that will improve her. Ashleigh had a stroke in 2018, so she’s weak down her right side. She developed tourettes and ticks and she can suffer from a mild depression.

“But it’s all to do with the tumours.”

Just last year, Ashleigh had to undergo surgery in Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin for her scoliosis.

Local postman-turned-comedian, Declan Dunphy is also lending his support to Ashleigh’s cause.

He’s put together a funny video to encourage people to donate.

He says that no amount of money is too small for a cause like this:

“This morning alone, it had 10,700 views. If everyone of those had given just €1, we’d be €10,000 richer. People don’t understand, you don’t have to give your name at all.

“If every view was just €1, I mean… Like there are people who have put in 50s and fivers overnight.

“Like I said, I’m only the local postman and I just met the family through my normal job. They introduced me to Ashleigh and I mean, if you can help somebody, wouldn’t you do it?”

If you would like to make a donation to the cause, you can do so here.

Here’s Declan’s video for Ashleigh: