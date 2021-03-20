Tipperary’s Covid-19 infection rate grows steadily over past week

Covid-19 infection rates have begun to grow steadily in Tipperary over the last week.

Of the 507 new cases reported last night, 18 were in Tipperary bringing the 14-day incidence rate in the county to 138 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s now the ninth highest of any county, and it’s up from the total of 115 on the previous Friday.

By comparison, the national 14-day incidence rate has decreased slightly over the seven days from 159 to 150.

The 5-day moving average for Covid-19 cases in Tipperary is now 22 – a total which is only higher in Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Galway.