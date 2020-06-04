Tipperary’s Alan Kelly reiterates call for speeding up of COVID exit plan

The Labour leader has called for the five phase exit plan to be sped up.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has said the lockdown should end on July 20th and the travel limits should be scrapped by the end of this month.

Cabinet Ministers will meet face to face for the first time this evening before a crucial meeting on moving to phase two tomorrow.

Labour leader Alan Kelly wants them to speed up the ending of the lockdown:

“The Labour Party believes that that should be brought forward if all the statistics keep going in the same direction, maybe to four phases.

“Simply, the idea that we can put the whole country into hibernation – which is what was planned at the beginning, and understandably so – but given where we are now, we need to look at living with the disease.”