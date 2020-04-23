Tipperary’s Adi Roche appeals for help as Chernobyl children stuck in orphanage with COVID-19

The founder of Chernobyl Children International is pleading for help for the vulnerable children who she says are now trapped in an orphanage where COVID-19 has been confirmed.

Clonmel woman, Adi Roche says at least 13 of the children have now been infected and 10 of the staff.

She says the situation has become desperate and they’re appealing for monetary donations so that supplies can be sourced for them.

Adi has told Tipp FM, that they’re extremely worried for the children.

If you want to make a donation to the charity, you can do so here.

Listen back to Adi’s interview on Tipp Today as she described the circumstances the children are in now: