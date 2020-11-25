Tipperary writers in the running for prestigious awards

Two Tipperary writers in the hunt at the An Post Irish Book Awards tonight.

A virtual ceremony will be held at 7.30 this evening where the winners will be announced in all 16 categories.

Nenagh’s Donal Ryan is one of six nominees for the Novel of the Year award, for his book ‘Strange Flowers’.

Meanwhile Eleanor Hooker, from nearby Dromineer, is shortlisted for the Irish Poem of the Year for ‘Through the Ears of a Fish’.

She also contributed to ‘A Page from My Life’ which is shortlisted in the Best Irish-Published Book of the Year category.