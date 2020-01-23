Tipperary woman central to global effort to tackle plastic pollution

A Tipperary woman is at the centre of an ambitious multi-million euro project to tackle plastic pollution.

Dr Margaret Brennan Fournet of the Materials Research Institute at Athlone IT says there have been encouraging results so far as they explore the use of enzymes to repurpose plastic for other uses.

AIT, as well as Limerick IT and Trinity College, are joining forces with research teams from eight other countries.

Castleiney’s Dr Brennan Fournet has been explaining the work to Fran Curry on Tipp Today.