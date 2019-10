A Tipperary woman is part of a team that won a recent special presidents Prize

Aine O’Reilly, is part of the South Tipperary Frailty Team, based at Our Lady’s Campus Cashel and South Tipperary

General Hospital,

The senior Pharmacist developed a tool specifically designed to highlight frail older patients who are at a higher risk of medication related safety issues.

Aine told Tipp FM news how she plans to enhance her design going forward.