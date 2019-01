The Tipperary Winter Walking Festival is taking place in the Glen of Aherlow this weekend.

The festival will host 6 guided walks over two days where those who participate can enjoy the Galtymore in Winter along some other natural features.

The walks will get started at the Aherlow House Hotel, which will host a special dinner for the event.

Walking Festival Manager Helen Morrissey explains the different kind of walks people can avail of.