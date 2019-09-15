Tipperary well represented at Ploughing Championships

A total of 16 competitors will fly the flag for the Premier County in the upcoming National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

The competition – which is now in its 88th year – runs from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The Tipp contingent is split evenly between North and South

As well as 300 competitors there will be 1,700 exhibitors on site with over 240,000 people expected to attend the event in Ballintrane.

The Tipperary competitors are:

Intermediate Reversible Plough Class

John Cahalan – Tipperary North

Joseph Slattery – Tipperary North

Tom Lonergan – Tipperary South

Junior Conventional Plough Class

Tom Duffy – Tipperary North

Eamon Murphy – North Tipperary

Gerald Gleeson – Tipperary South

Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class

Ethan Harding – Tipperary North

John O’Brien – Tipperary South

Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class

James Hough – Tipperary North

3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class Junior

Ciaran Milne – Tipperary North

James Murphy – Tipperary South

Intermediate Conventional Plough Class

John Slattery – Tipperary North

John O’Brien Jnr – Tipperary South

Under 28 Conventional Plough Class Senior

Lorcan Bergin – Tipperary South

Senior Conventional Plough Class

Larry Bergin – Tipperary South

Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class

Seán O’Brien – Tipperary South