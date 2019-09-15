Tipperary well represented at Ploughing Championships

A total of 16 competitors will fly the flag for the Premier County in the upcoming National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.
The competition – which is now in its 88th year – runs from Tuesday to Thursday this week.
The Tipp contingent is split evenly between North and South
As well as 300 competitors there will be 1,700 exhibitors on site with over 240,000 people expected to attend the event in Ballintrane.
The Tipperary competitors are:
Intermediate Reversible Plough Class
John Cahalan – Tipperary North
Joseph Slattery – Tipperary North
Tom Lonergan – Tipperary South
Junior Conventional Plough Class
Tom Duffy – Tipperary North
Eamon Murphy – North Tipperary
Gerald Gleeson – Tipperary South
Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class
Ethan Harding – Tipperary North
John O’Brien – Tipperary South
Vintage Single Furrow Mounted Plough Class
James Hough – Tipperary North
3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class Junior
Ciaran Milne – Tipperary North
James Murphy – Tipperary South
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class
John Slattery – Tipperary North
John O’Brien Jnr – Tipperary South
Under 28 Conventional Plough Class Senior
Lorcan Bergin – Tipperary South
Senior Conventional Plough Class
Larry Bergin – Tipperary South
Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class
Seán O’Brien – Tipperary South