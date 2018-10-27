Tipperary vote to return Higgins but Casey gets major numbers

Tipperary has voted to return Michael D.Higgins as president .
The current incumbent secured 24,917 votes with his nearest contender Peter Casey on 20,149. Sean Gallagher came in 3rd position followed by SF’s Liath Ni Riada and then Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy.
In percentage terms Michael D took 45.4 percent of the vote while Peter Casey came in at 36.7 percent.
While Peter Casey’s controversial comments about travellers and the disputed estate in Thurles increased his profile local TDs believe its not a racist result but a protest vote by many who feel disenfranchised.
Michael Lowery who voted for Michael D. Higgins says its a broader problem sparked by a local issue
Fellow Independent TD Mattie McGrath who voted for Peter Casey wished Mr Higgins well in his term of office and hoped a new conversation about unspoken issues in Ireland can now be had