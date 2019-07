SEMRA – the Tipperary based mountain rescue organisation – says funds for a new Incident Command Vehicle will really enhance their service.

Its set to receive €50,000 for the unit under the government’s 2019 Clár Programme.

Its one of 3 voluntary organisations in Tipperary set to benefit under this tranche of funding with almost €11,000 going to the Order of Malta in Cashel and nearly €4,000 to Rathcabbin First Responders.

Jimmy Barry of SEMRA says it’s a huge boost for them.