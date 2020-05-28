Tipperary Town Taskforce looking for locals to get behind the town post-pandemic

Tipperary Town Task Force are looking for locals to get behind their town as we return to the new normal.

While some of the task forces plans to revitalise the area are still being worked on the in the background, the coronavirus has put other elements on hold.

Chairperson Carmel Fox says they had been hoping a ‘town health check’ could be carried out but the pandemic put paid to that:

“That piece didn’t go ahead but what did happen was the sub-group that were focusing on heritage were able to continue their work remotely to finish out the draft heritage plan.

“That piece of work is fairly well advanced and in the context of that, Ali Harvey from the Heritage Council is looking for good photographs of Tipperary – old photographs, heritage item photographs.”

Carmel also says they will be putting on a series of online seminars to help local businesses get back to normal post-pandemic.

Speaking on Tipp Today, she said that they are determined to get there:

“There’s great cooperation within the town and anything that we’ve looked for – and we’re in very early days yet – we’ve had really good participation and cooperation.

“I think there’s a real opportunity for Tipperary to become a really strong brand. That belief is strong in the taskforce and we will be working towards that.

“I’m delighted to say that we now have a project manager on board. Marie Ryan started with us this week, so it’s wonderful.”