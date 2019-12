The Tipperary Town Lions Club are appealing to the public to start gathering non-perishable food items for their annual food appeal.

Volunteers from the Lions Club will be collecting food at Dunne’s and Bennett’s SuperValu Kickham Place on December 21st, 22nd and 23rd starting next weekend.

President of the Lions Club, Catherine Walsh told Tipp FM News all donations would be greatly appreciated, as the appeal is generally very well supported.