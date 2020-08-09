Tipperary Town heritage plan launched

Tipperary Town is to see significant development of the towns historical landmarks and buildings.

The Heritage Action Plan which was launched this week, sets out a clear path for heritage-led regeneration.

The proposals aim to enhance the main street and make improvements to historical buildings such as the Court House and the Bridewell Jail.

It will also celebrate and tell the story of the song “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.”

Junior Minister for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan launched the plans:

“Really it’s about revitalising the town centre and looking at the heritage assets in the town and using heritage-led regeneration to turn around the fortunes of our Irish towns.

“Tipperary Town, like so many of our towns, is really, really beautiful and I was just so impressed by the committee that I met – the heritage working group.

“It’s a really fascinating place with a huge amount of history, a huge amount of built heritage and a great story to be told.”

Minister Noonan told Tipp FM News, they will be exploring a number of options in relation to the town:

“The main thing is that they’re trying to look towards using events like Heritage Week to try and promote the heritage assets of the town, they’re looking back to particularly the 18th century in Tipperary Town and the main streets of it.

“They’re trying to connect all the various historical elements with the people who are associated with Tipperary.

“There’s so much that I think could be done around the various projects, and I’d love to come back in a few years’ time and see how far they’ve advanced and from our point of view, we want to offer as much support as we can.”